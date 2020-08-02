|
Melbourne under drastic Stage 4 coronavirus lockdown as Victoria records 671 new cases
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
With the Melbourne outbreak showing no signs of slowing, Victorian health authorities are preparing to introduce further restrictions in the state.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
What has changed in Melbourne as Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions take hold?An overnight curfew is among the latest restrictions placed on Melbourne to fight its growing coronavirus contagion.
SBS
Melbourne is moving to Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions. This is what will changeAn overnight curfew is among the latest restrictions placed on Melbourne to fight its growing coronavirus contagion.
SBS
Coke-Filled Aircraft Crashes, Reveals Links To Mob
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Australia's coronavirus death toll shoots past 200 while Melbourne braces for tougher lockdownThe national coronavirus death toll has passed 200 as Victorian authorities consider stricter lockdowns and new cases emerge in other jurisdictions.
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Coronavirus: Victoria declares state of disaster after spike in casesThe Australian state's premier says "we must go harder" after a surge in new coronavirus infections.
BBC News
Man charged with manslaughter over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officersA 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
Charges laid over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officersA 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
Man arrested over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officersA 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this