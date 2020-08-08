Victims of Beirut explosion remembered in Australian religious services

Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai



690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai Manali Sattva container freight station where Chennai customs placed the seized. Extra precautions are being undertaken after the Lebanon incident. Earlier this week, a pair of explosions due to Amonium Nitrate in Lebanon's Beirut caused a widespread damage. 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate was stored nearby in the city. Amonium Nitrate is a highly explosive chemical often used a fertilizer.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970