Victims of Beirut explosion remembered in Australian religious services

SBS Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Lebanese Christians in Australia have gathered for church services, in-person and virtually, to pray for the victims of this week's Beirut explosion that has killed over 150 people.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives 03:33

 Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

Beirut explosion : UN warns of possible humanitarian crisis in wake of blast [Video]

Beirut explosion : UN warns of possible humanitarian crisis in wake of blast

Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai [Video]

Watch: 690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai

690 tons of Amonium Nitrate containers placed in Chennai Manali Sattva container freight station where Chennai customs placed the seized. Extra precautions are being undertaken after the Lebanon incident. Earlier this week, a pair of explosions due to Amonium Nitrate in Lebanon's Beirut caused a widespread damage. 2,750-ton stockpile of ammonium nitrate was stored nearby in the city. Amonium Nitrate is a highly explosive chemical often used a fertilizer.

Beirut explosion: Families search for missing loved ones

 Families in Beirut are still desperately seeking news of missing loved ones.
Beirut explosion: Years of warnings about explosives stored at port

 At least 10 times over the past six years, authorities from Lebanon's customs, military, security agencies and judiciary raised alarm that a massive stockpile of..
Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Beirut's port, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital, killing more than 150 people and wounding thousands.

Zeina's raising money for Beirut victims [Video]

Zeina's raising money for Beirut victims

Half of the proceeds from sales at Zeina's Cafe Saturday will go to the Lebanese Red Cross to help victims of the Beirut explosion.

San Francisco Groups Collect Funds To Help Victims Of Massive Beirut Explosion [Video]

San Francisco Groups Collect Funds To Help Victims Of Massive Beirut Explosion

-K-enny Choi reports on Lebanese groups in the Bay Area rallying financial support after destructive blast in Beirut (8-6-2020)

The Queen sends personal message to families of Lebanon explosion victims [Video]

The Queen sends personal message to families of Lebanon explosion victims

Queen Elizabeth has sent a personal message to the families of the Lebanon explosion victims.

Victims of Beirut explosion remembered in Australian religious services

 Lebanese Christians in Australia have gathered for church services, in-person and virtually, to pray for the victims of this week's Beirut explosion that has...
Beirut explosion: Captain Boris Prokoshev on why Rhosus was in Beirut

 Boris Prokoshev, captain of the Rhosus, spoke to the BBC's Sarah Rainsford about why the ship was in Beirut.
Beirut explosion: US President Donald Trump to join international aid conference call for Lebanon on Sunday

 Trump and Macron spoke by phone and "expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a...
