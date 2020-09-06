|
Victoria reports nine new COVID-19 deaths
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 675 and the national figure to 762, but new cases dropped significantly to 41.
