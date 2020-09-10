|
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
