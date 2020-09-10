Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

SBS Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

 Victoria has recorded 55 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, as Premier Daniel Andrews says restrictions are having "considerable..
SBS

Victoria has recorded 55 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths

 Victoria has recorded 55 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, as Premier Daniel Andrews says restrictions are having "considerable..
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Gloves off as Scott Morrison slams Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on road map

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued his toughest criticism of the Victorian lockdown to date urging the state to re-open the economy faster by..
New Zealand Herald

Daniel Andrews defends coronavirus roadmap as state records lowest daily tally in more than two months

 Victoria has recorded 41 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily tally in more than two months, and nine more deaths.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 76 new cases, 11 deaths

 Covid-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria are on the rise again despite the state's tough lockdown measures. TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus Victoria: 55 new cases, eight deaths

 Daily coronavirus infections in Victoria have increased again after falling for four straight days with 55 new cases and eight deaths recorded overnight. It..
New Zealand Herald

Victoria reports nine new COVID-19 deaths

 Victoria has recorded nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 675 and the national figure to 762, but new cases dropped significantly to 41.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

8 a.m. COVID-19 update [Video]

8 a.m. COVID-19 update

8 a.m. COVID-19 update

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 03:54Published
Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold [Video]

Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold

Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:40Published
Tuesday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update [Video]

Tuesday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

Tuesday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 04:18Published

Related news from verified sources

WA nurses trapped in Victoria after COVID-19 diagnosis

 A group of five WA nurses helping Victoria deal with its COVID-19 outbreak is stranded in the state after one tested positive to the virus.
The Age Also reported by •Brisbane TimesSBS

Shane Warne: Boxing Day Test must remain at MCG

 Spin legend Shane Warne has urged Cricket Australia to keep the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the venue for the Boxing Day Test against India later...
Mid-Day

Fingers crossed for half-capacity Australian Open

 Tennis Australia is holding out hope of staging January's Australian Open with half as many spectators as normal – an "unbelievable" outcome – as the...
The Age


Tweets about this

ellisoconnor

🥂Champagne Dame of Oz 🎲 RT @theage: WATCH LIVE: Victorian Premier @DanielAndrewsMP is providing a #COVID19 update. Meanwhile, the health department has published a… 46 minutes ago

theage

The Age WATCH LIVE: Victorian Premier @DanielAndrewsMP is providing a #COVID19 update. Meanwhile, the health department has… https://t.co/Vv2G6W8W1x 58 minutes ago

ExpressionAus

Expression Australia #Auslan update - 9 September, 2020 Overnight Victoria has reported 76 new cases of COVID 19. Since early this yea… https://t.co/yFD0yJbTYj 18 hours ago

ExpressionAus

Expression Australia #Auslan update - 8 September, 2020 Overnight Victoria has found 55 new cases of COVID-19. The Tasmanian Government… https://t.co/O2gPSiB7ts 2 days ago

Ray62219037

Ray COVID-19 update: Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is live I SBS News https://t.co/LpjkKd8ZV5 3 days ago

Ray62219037

Ray COVID-19 update: Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is live I SBS News https://t.co/Ic1i6tDnex 4 days ago

MIKEElovesU

marquesa Victoria COVID-19 update https://t.co/KJb48Cee0t via @FacebookWatch 4 days ago

Katyfox81

SpiritWarrior Listen carefully.... Watch "COVID-19 update: Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is live I SBS News" on YouTube https://t.co/hehAscCYWu 5 days ago