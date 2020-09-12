Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ankle bracelet for COVID quarantine breach

SBS Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
A Perth woman has become the first to be electronically monitored after breaching Western Australia's COVID-19 quarantine rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID: 400 people stranded in Pakistan returned to India via Attari-Wagah border

COVID: 400 people stranded in Pakistan returned to India via Attari-Wagah border 03:29

 Around 400 people who were stranded in Pakistan due to COVID19 situation returned to India via Attari-Wagah border. 363 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders including 37 Indian Citizen returned to India on September 15. "Medial screening has been done at India's zero line in India....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

9/17/20: Red and Blue

 When will the COVID19 vaccine be available?; Pa. Supreme Court rules on Green Party candidate
CBS News

India's Covid crisis sees rise in child marriage and trafficking

 Reports of under-age marriage and child labour rose as the lockdown pushed people deeper into poverty.
BBC News

Covid-19 death teacher 'forgotten' by government, says family

 Alan Fitchett's family call for a public inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic.
BBC News

England could face tighter rules to combat Covid

 The government is considering a few weeks of England-wide restrictions to slow a second coronavirus surge.
BBC News
Experts fear voter signature verification issues could affect outcome of Florida's election [Video]

Experts fear voter signature verification issues could affect outcome of Florida's election

Experts predict Florida’s vote-by-mail numbers could increase by 50 percent in the upcoming presidential election because of COVID-19. However, ABC Action News I-Team has uncovered issues with training and troubling early numbers, which raises questions about how the process is working.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 06:48Published

Perth Perth City in Western Australia

Perth woman becomes the first in Western Australia to be electronically monitored for quarantine breach

 A 33-year-old Perth woman has become the first to be electronically monitored for a COVID-19 quarantine breach under measures recently introduced by the Western..
SBS

Perth woman becomes the first person in Western Australia to be electronically monitored for quarantine breach

 A 33-year-old Perth woman has become the first to be electronically monitored for a COVID-19 quarantine breach under measures recently introduced by the Western..
SBS

Western Australia Western Australia State in Australia

PM treating states like children: McGowan

 A federal government plan to increase the weekly cap on international arrivals by 2000 places has infuriated WA Premier Mark McGowan.
SBS

Western Australia's jails are 'damaging' for prisoners with disabilities, Human Rights Watch says

 Sixty per cent of prisoners that died in Western Australian prisons in the past decade had a disability, according to a new report.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 testing not required for Fla. students who are quarantined | The Rebound Tampa Bay [Video]

COVID-19 testing not required for Fla. students who are quarantined | The Rebound Tampa Bay

Investigative reporter Katie LaGrone discovers why coronavirus cases at Florida schools may be fueling an under-count of reported cases statewide.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:35Published
"Treating them like adults": CU Boulder warns students amid rising COVID-19, 14-day quarantine [Video]

"Treating them like adults": CU Boulder warns students amid rising COVID-19, 14-day quarantine

University of Colorado Boulder officials on Wednesday sent a stern warning to students: Follow COVID-19 protocols on and off campus or face strict punishment, including suspension or expulsion.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:56Published
You can travel to Hawaii without quarantining [Video]

You can travel to Hawaii without quarantining

You can soon go to Hawaii without having to quarantine. Starting October 15, if you test negative for COVID-19 you can skip the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Avenira begins maiden drilling at Jundee South Gold Project

 Avenira Ltd (ASX:AEV) has kicked off its maiden aircore drilling program at the Jundee South Gold Project in Western Australia following the mobilisation to the...
Proactive Investors

Thor Mining's gold assets energise the share price

   What does Thor Mining do? Thor Mining PLC (ASX:THR)(LON:THR) specialises in exploration and the development of gold and base metals resources in Australia and...
Proactive Investors

Horizon Minerals completes divestment of Nanadie Well Copper Project

 Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed the sale of its 100% interest in the Nanadie Well Copper Project in Western Australia to Cyprium Metals Ltd...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this