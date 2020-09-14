|
SA to move on NSW, ACT border restrictions
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
South Australian Premier Steven Marshall could remove border restrictions for people from NSW and the ACT "very soon".
|
|
Steven Marshall Australian politician
South Australia could drop NSW and ACT border restrictions 'very soon'South Australian Premier Steven Marshall could remove border restrictions for people from NSW and the ACT "very soon".
SBS
Australian Capital Territory Federal territory of Australia, containing the capital city, Canberra
New South Wales State of Australia
John Barilaro survives no-confidence vote, refuses to guarantee he'll keep NSW coalition intactJohn Barilaro clashed with Labor in Parliament before he survived a no-confidence motion that was put against him this afternoon.
SBS
NSW records 10 new coronavirus cases as testing rates improveTen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple the number of people tested the previous day.
SBS
NSW records 10 new COVID-19 casesTen new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple the number of people tested the previous day.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSWQueensland could soften its hard border to New South Wales sooner than expected, with pressure mounting for the state to relax the rules. Queensland could reopen..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus NSW: Couple caught 'entertaining' each other in quarantine hotelNew details have emerged about how a 26-year-old officer came to be "entertaining" a woman, 53, in his coronavirus quarantine hotel room. A 26-year-old Royal..
New Zealand Herald
South Australia State of Australia
South Australia to drop border restrictions with ACT from midnight tonightSouth Australia is to drop its quarantine requirements for travellers from the ACT from midnight on Tuesday.
SBS
'It was rough, it was rocky': An Aussie fisherman who 'just wanted to get away' was stranded at sea for daysDerek Robinson, one of two South Australian fishermen who made an incredible return to shore on Thursday, said 'big waves' and 'a buggered phone' were all part..
SBS
South Australia becomes first state in the country to ban single-use plasticsThe South Australian parliament has passed laws banning single-use plastics but the measures will be delayed until next year because of COVID-19.
SBS
