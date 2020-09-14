Global  
 

SA to move on NSW, ACT border restrictions

SBS Monday, 14 September 2020
South Australian Premier Steven Marshall could remove border restrictions for people from NSW and the ACT "very soon".
South Australia could drop NSW and ACT border restrictions 'very soon'

John Barilaro survives no-confidence vote, refuses to guarantee he'll keep NSW coalition intact

 John Barilaro clashed with Labor in Parliament before he survived a no-confidence motion that was put against him this afternoon.
NSW records 10 new coronavirus cases as testing rates improve

 Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple the number of people tested the previous day.
NSW records 10 new COVID-19 cases

 Ten new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in NSW from nearly 20,000 tests - more than triple the number of people tested the previous day.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

 Queensland could soften its hard border to New South Wales sooner than expected, with pressure mounting for the state to relax the rules. Queensland could reopen..
Covid 19 coronavirus NSW: Couple caught 'entertaining' each other in quarantine hotel

 New details have emerged about how a 26-year-old officer came to be "entertaining" a woman, 53, in his coronavirus quarantine hotel room. A 26-year-old Royal..
South Australia to drop border restrictions with ACT from midnight tonight

 South Australia is to drop its quarantine requirements for travellers from the ACT from midnight on Tuesday.
'It was rough, it was rocky': An Aussie fisherman who 'just wanted to get away' was stranded at sea for days

 Derek Robinson, one of two South Australian fishermen who made an incredible return to shore on Thursday, said 'big waves' and 'a buggered phone' were all part..
South Australia becomes first state in the country to ban single-use plastics

 The South Australian parliament has passed laws banning single-use plastics but the measures will be delayed until next year because of COVID-19.
