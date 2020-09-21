Global  
 

Mission to save 270 whales stranded off Tasmania's remote west coast

SBS Monday, 21 September 2020
Some 270 pilot whales have become stranded on sandbars off Tasmania's remote coast, with authorities set to launch a rescue mission on Tuesday morning.
Tasmania Tasmania Island state of Australia

Tasmania Has Been Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland [Video]

Tasmania Has Been Transformed Into A Winter Wonderland

Residents in northern Tasmania, Australia were treated to a rare occasion this week. According to CNN, snow blanketed the riverside city of Launceston in northern Tasmania. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the city saw the most significant snowfall since the early 1970s. The snow came as a welcome relief from the second driest July on record after 1957. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Launceston airport had 41mm of rainfall some of which fell as snow.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

