Vincent Namatjira becomes first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald Prize
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, becoming the first Aboriginal artist to take out the honour in its 99-year history.
