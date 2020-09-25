Global  
 

Vincent Namatjira becomes first Aboriginal artist to win the Archibald Prize

Friday, 25 September 2020
Western Arrernte man Vincent Namatjira has won the 2020 Archibald Prize, becoming the first Aboriginal artist to take out the honour in its 99-year history.
Archibald Prize Archibald Prize portraiture prize

The first Indigenous winner in the Archibald Prize's 99-year history has been announced

 Wongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait. He tells SBS News he hopes the historic win will..
SBS

Will an Indigenous artist win the Archibald Prize for the first time in nearly 100 years?

 This year marks 99 years of Australia's Archibald Prize, a milestone in the art world but almost a century of no winning artists being from a non-European..
SBS

Vincent Namatjira Australian Aboriginal artist


