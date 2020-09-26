Global  
 

Victorian mental health minister Martin Foley replaces health minister Jenny Mikakos following resignation

SBS Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Premier Daniel Andrews says he was informed of Jenny Mikakos' decision to resign by text message, adding that he believes she took 'the appropriate course of action'.
