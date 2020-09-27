Hopes for Australia-New Zealand travel bubble by year's end

New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana



Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.

