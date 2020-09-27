Global  
 

Hopes for Australia-New Zealand travel bubble by year's end

SBS Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says preparations are well underway to "safely achieve" a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hopes for NZ Australia travel bubble revived

Hopes for NZ Australia travel bubble revived 01:16

 Travel between New Zealand and some states of Australia is possible before the end of the year, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

China silent on arrest of Australian journalist [Video]

China silent on arrest of Australian journalist

Australia does not know why Chinese authorities have detained Australian citizen and television anchor Cheng Lei, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday, adding to the mystery of why the journalist has been taken into custody. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

New South Wales and the Northern Territory ready to open their borders to New Zealanders

 Australia will within weeks allow residents of New Zealand to enter the country to visit two states, New South Wales and the Northern Territory without having to..
SBS

New Zealand travel bubble announced, potentially freeing space in hotel quarantine for stranded Australians

 The move is expected to free up space in hotel quarantine and potentially allow more stranded Australians to come home.
SBS

Election 2020: US v NZ - World reacts to different political leaders' debates, hours apart

 World media have praised New Zealand's political debate, saying it was much more "civil" in contrast to the US debate held just a few hours before.Some have..
New Zealand Herald
New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana [Video]

New Zealand police perform haka to honour ex-colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana

Police officers in New Zealand perform a haka in memory of Sergeant MattRatana four days after he was shot dead inside a custody centre in London. Thegroup of officers carried out the traditional Maori dance at Porirua Collegenear Wellington following the shooting last Friday in Croydon, south London.Originally from Hawke's Bay, Sgt Ratana went to the UK in 1989 but he returnedto New Zealand to serve in the police between 2003 and 2008.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

NZ travel to NSW, SA coming very soon: PM

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison says NSW and South Australia will be the first states to benefit from New Zealanders being allowed to travel to Australia.
SBS

