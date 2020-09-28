|
Cardinal George Pell to leave Australia for Rome six months after acquittal
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Cardinal George Pell is due to depart Sydney for Rome on Tuesday, six months after he was acquitted of sexual abuse by Australia's High Court.
|
|
George Pell Australian cardinal of the Catholic Church
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
