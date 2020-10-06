Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

For the first time in 3000 years, there are Tasmanian devils running free on mainland Australia

SBS Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
A conservation effort has seen Tasmanian devils reintroduced to the New South Wales Hunter region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Tasmanian Devils return to Austalia's mainland

Tasmanian Devils return to Austalia's mainland 00:37

 Tasmanian Devils are back on Australia's mainland for the first time in three thousand years. Conservationists, with the help of actor Chris Hemsworth, recently released eleven of the endangered animals into a nearly thousand-acre sanctuary north of Sydney.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tasmania Tasmania Island state of Australia

Tasmania to reopen borders to 'low-risk' coronavirus states from end of the month

 Travellers from South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory will be able to return to Tasmania..
SBS
The enduring mystery of whale beaching [Video]

The enduring mystery of whale beaching

As rescuers try to free a pod of around 470 stranded whales off the Australian island of Tasmania, scientists puzzle over the cause of the mysterious phenomenon. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:36Published
Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state [Video]

Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

More pilot whales were found stranded on an Australian coast on Wednesday,raising the total to almost 500 in the largest mass stranding ever recorded inthe island state of Tasmania.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Warnings to stay away from Sydney beaches as warm weather draws crowds

 Public holiday crowds have spurred overcrowding fears as they flocked to Sydney beaches just as NSW marked 10 days with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.
SBS

Warning to stay away from Sydney beaches, as warm weather draws crowds

 NSW has had a tenth day with no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, with only one case recorded of a traveller in hotel quarantine.
SBS

Warning to stay away from Bondi, as warm weather draws crowds to Sydney beaches

 NSW has had a tenth day with no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, with only one case recorded of a traveller in hotel quarantine.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus NSW: Sydney beachgoers warned against complacency

 Soaring temperatures and clear skies saw Sydney residents flock to the beach this weekend, with Bondi Beach packed with swimmers, sunbakers and surfers.Signs at..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Essential Medical Supplies Arrive in Storm-Ravaged Vieques by Aid Group: Hospital‘s Free Pharmacy Fully Stocked [Video]

Essential Medical Supplies Arrive in Storm-Ravaged Vieques by Aid Group: Hospital‘s Free Pharmacy Fully Stocked

FARMINGDALE, NY /  SAN JUAN, PR - September 29 – A shipment of nearly a thousand pounds of essential medicines including antibiotics, vaccines, asthma and diabetes drugs has landed in San Juan. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 01:50Published
How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz [Video]

How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz

Deprecation of third-party cookies and now Apple's decision to make its IDFA mobile ad system opt-in by consumers will have a profound impact on how advertisers can target audiences across screens. So..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:12Published
Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills [Video]

Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills

A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this