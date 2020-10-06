Global  
 

Medicare funded psychological services doubled for COVID-19 mental health support

SBS Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The number of Medicare-subsidised psychology sessions Australians can access per year will be doubled from 10 to 20 as the government embarks on record health spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
