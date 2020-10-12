Global  
 

One News Page

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resists calls to resign

SBS Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has resisted calls to resign despite revelations she had a "close personal relationship" with disgraced ex-government former MP Daryl Maguire.
