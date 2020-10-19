Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'All about the politics': Daniel Andrews hits back at Josh Frydenberg over Victoria's coronavirus roadmap

SBS Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the premier of his home state of Victoria are sharply at odds over coronavirus restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Josh Frydenberg Josh Frydenberg Australian politician

Josh Frydenberg slams Victoria's 'callous indifference' towards small business owners

 Business is unhappy by the slow pace of restrictions being lifted in Victoria, while there is a growing row over travel arrangements with New Zealand.
SBS

Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictions

 Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has again urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to end the state's lockdown.Speaking to the media this morning, Frydenberg said virus..
New Zealand Herald

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says 'some businesses will not survive' when JobKeeper ends in March

 There are some 900,000 businesses reliant on JobKeeper right now, but the Treasurer conceded the government won't be able to save them all.
SBS
First Australia recession in nearly 30 years [Video]

First Australia recession in nearly 30 years

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter, marking the start of a technical recession on Wednesday. Figures showed the economy shrank 7% in the three months to the end of June. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Earlier lockdown in Victoria could have eliminated virus, researchers say

 A decision back in July could have helped Victoria eliminate Covid-19 and likely move out of lockdown faster, according to new modelling.Analysis of modelling of..
New Zealand Herald

No quarantine for New Zealanders arriving in Victoria, Daniel Andrews says

 Travellers from New Zealand have arrived in Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia despite the state governments refusing to participate in the trans-Tasman..
SBS

Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is live

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update alongside state heath officials. It comes as the state records another four new coronavirus cases..
SBS

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Covid 19 coronavirus: Daniel Andrews' lockdown exit plan slammed

 In Australia, Melbourne residents will enjoy new freedoms from today as the city's harsh lockdown rules finally began to ease overnight - but not everyone is..
New Zealand Herald

Melburnians wake up to eased restrictions as industry groups blast 'unacceptable delay'

 Melburnians can now travel 25km from home, spend more time outdoors and go to the hairdresser after COVID-19 restrictions were eased by Premier Daniel Andrews.
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Not out of woods': CBA chief calls for faster easing of restrictions in Victoria

 Commonwealth Bank boss Matt Comyn has said the speed of the economic recovery hinges on state government policies, especially how quickly restrictions are eased...
The Age Also reported by •FXstreet.com

Racing: Golfing restrictions put in place following dramatic scenes

Racing: Golfing restrictions put in place following dramatic scenes The days of golf and racing mixing at Ellerslie are over.Because after Saturday's dramatic scenes during the iconic $125,000 Great Northern Steeplechase, the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FXstreet.comNottingham Post

Local lockdown rules: What Covid tier is my area in?

 BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Use our search tool to find out about coronavirus rules and restrictions where you live.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

MarkPlackett1

🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ RT @SBSNews: The Victorian premier has hit back at Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who accused his government of putting Australians' jo… 19 seconds ago

lcrhms

CSI RT @lukehgomes: Oh boy, Daniel Andrews responds to Josh Frydenberg. "It's all about the politics with this bloke. He's not a leader, he's j… 1 minute ago

SBSNews

SBS News The Victorian premier has hit back at Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who accused his government of putting Aust… https://t.co/irRxG9L0Zi 3 minutes ago

JulieLyford

Julie Lyford RT @murpharoo: “It’s all about the politics with this bloke, isn’t it? That’s all he does. He is not a leader, he is just a Liberal" https:… 7 minutes ago