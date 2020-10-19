'All about the politics': Daniel Andrews hits back at Josh Frydenberg over Victoria's coronavirus roadmap

🌱💧Mark Plackett ♻ RT @SBSNews: The Victorian premier has hit back at Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who accused his government of putting Australians' jo… 19 seconds ago CSI RT @lukehgomes: Oh boy, Daniel Andrews responds to Josh Frydenberg. "It's all about the politics with this bloke. He's not a leader, he's j… 1 minute ago SBS News The Victorian premier has hit back at Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who accused his government of putting Aust… https://t.co/irRxG9L0Zi 3 minutes ago Julie Lyford RT @murpharoo: “It’s all about the politics with this bloke, isn’t it? That’s all he does. He is not a leader, he is just a Liberal" https:… 7 minutes ago