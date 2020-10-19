|
'All about the politics': Daniel Andrews hits back at Josh Frydenberg over Victoria's coronavirus roadmap
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the premier of his home state of Victoria are sharply at odds over coronavirus restrictions.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Josh Frydenberg Australian politician
Josh Frydenberg slams Victoria's 'callous indifference' towards small business ownersBusiness is unhappy by the slow pace of restrictions being lifted in Victoria, while there is a growing row over travel arrangements with New Zealand.
SBS
Covid 19 coronvirus: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged to ease lockdown restrictionsTreasurer Josh Frydenberg has again urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to end the state's lockdown.Speaking to the media this morning, Frydenberg said virus..
New Zealand Herald
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says 'some businesses will not survive' when JobKeeper ends in MarchThere are some 900,000 businesses reliant on JobKeeper right now, but the Treasurer conceded the government won't be able to save them all.
SBS
First Australia recession in nearly 30 years
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Earlier lockdown in Victoria could have eliminated virus, researchers sayA decision back in July could have helped Victoria eliminate Covid-19 and likely move out of lockdown faster, according to new modelling.Analysis of modelling of..
New Zealand Herald
No quarantine for New Zealanders arriving in Victoria, Daniel Andrews saysTravellers from New Zealand have arrived in Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia despite the state governments refusing to participate in the trans-Tasman..
SBS
Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is liveVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews is providing a COVID-19 update alongside state heath officials. It comes as the state records another four new coronavirus cases..
SBS
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
Covid 19 coronavirus: Daniel Andrews' lockdown exit plan slammedIn Australia, Melbourne residents will enjoy new freedoms from today as the city's harsh lockdown rules finally began to ease overnight - but not everyone is..
New Zealand Herald
Melburnians wake up to eased restrictions as industry groups blast 'unacceptable delay'Melburnians can now travel 25km from home, spend more time outdoors and go to the hairdresser after COVID-19 restrictions were eased by Premier Daniel Andrews.
SBS
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this