Daniel Andrews congratulates Victorians on eased COVID-19 restrictions
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew has expressed pride in Victorians after he announced eased COVID-19 restrictions due to low case levels. But the Victorian Premier also urged Victorians to stick remain COVID-19 safe as the state reopens retail and travel arrangements.
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown to end on October 28Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced "now is the time to open up", with lockdown finally coming to an end in Melbourne at midnight tomorrow. In a..
New Zealand Herald
Victoria eases COVID-19 restrictions after numbers of cases stabilises at low levelsAll retail and hospitality businesses in Melbourne have been given the green light to reopen within days, after the state recorded zero new coronavirus cases and..
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Fury' erupts in Victoria after Dan Andrews refuses to ease restrictionsA Victorian politician has unloaded on Daniel Andrews, describing Melbourne as a "hellhole" and the state government "despicable". Victorian Premier Daniel..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records no coronavirus cases, pressure mounts on Premier to ease restrictionsVictoria has recorded its first day without any virus cases in 139 days as pressure mounts on Daniel Andrews to ease restrictions. Victoria has recorded no new..
New Zealand Herald
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
'A profound disappointment': Scott Morrison, business leaders criticise Victoria's delay on easing coronavirus rulesVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews' pause on COVID-19 rule easing has been pilloried by the Morrison government, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp and business..
SBS
