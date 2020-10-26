Global  
 

Daniel Andrews congratulates Victorians on eased COVID-19 restrictions

SBS Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew has expressed pride in Victorians after he announced eased COVID-19 restrictions due to low case levels. But the Victorian Premier also urged Victorians to stick remain COVID-19 safe as the state reopens retail and travel arrangements.
