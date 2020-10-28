Global  
 

Watch: NSW Premier Glady Berejiklian is speaking live

SBS Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is speaking live at 11am (AEDT).
Gladys Berejiklian Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician

Gladys Berejiklian threatens to make QR codes mandatory as authorities struggle to find potentially infected diners

 Frustrated NSW health authorities are threatening to make QR codes mandatory as contact tracers struggle to find potentially infected diners.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian 'disappointed' as Queensland border remains closed to Sydney

 Queensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
SBS

Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update at 11am (AEDT).
SBS

'Enough is enough': Gladys Berejiklian calls for states to open borders, pull their weight on hotel quarantine

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has issued some strong words over state border closures, but her Queensland counterpart says she's just trying to distract from..
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW authorities scramble to locate potentially exposed diners as Hoxton Park cluster grows

 NSW has recorded one new local case of COVID-19 while the state's premier says the reopening of the Victorian border could happen within weeks.
SBS

NSW authorities scramble to locate potentially exposed diners as Hoxton Park coronavirus cluster grows

 NSW has recorded one new local case of COVID-19 while the state's premier says the reopening of the Victorian border could happen within weeks.
SBS

Reward announced over 2014 suspicious death of Monika Chetty

 The NSW Government has announced a $500,000 reward for information over the 2014 suspicious death Monika Chetty. In January 2014, NSW police found the a..
SBS

Qld border to reopen to regional NSW

 Queensland will reopen to all of regional NSW from Tuesday, but Sydneysiders and Victoria will remain on the COVID-19 border blacklist.
SBS

