|
State of Origin national anthem ban overturned after intervention from Scott Morrison
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hours after it was announced, the Australian Rugby League Commission has backflipped on its decision to axe the national anthem from the State of Origin series citing backlash from fans.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Australian Rugby League Commission
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
'Give them a fair go': Scott Morrison urged to accept New Zealand refugee dealCraig Foster and Sonny Bill Williams have thrown their support behind an Amnesty campaign calling on Australia to resettle refugees in New Zealand.
SBS
Qatar expresses regret as Australia says women on 10 flights searchedDoha: Qatar expressed regret on Wednesday over the treatment of female travellers after Australia said women on 10 flights underwent invasive physical searches..
WorldNews
Watch: The Prime Minister is speaking livePrime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live from Canberra with the Attorney-General.
SBS
Boris Johnson encourages Scott Morrison to back 'ambitious' targets to reach net zero emissionsBoris Johnson stressed the need to take strong action on climate change and highlighted that driving economic growth and reducing emissions could go..
SBS
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this