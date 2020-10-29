Global  
 

State of Origin national anthem ban overturned after intervention from Scott Morrison

SBS Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hours after it was announced, the Australian Rugby League Commission has backflipped on its decision to axe the national anthem from the State of Origin series citing backlash from fans.
