Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sydney COVID case likely infected at work

SBS Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brad Hazzard Brad Hazzard New South Wales politician

WA could delay reopening borders after NSW hotel quarantine worker tested positive for coronavirus

 The new infection, announced by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday, ends the state's streak of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

QLD Premier says she is not closing border to NSW just yet

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the border will remain open with New South Wales after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney. Ms..
SBS

Calls for a royal commission after report reveals backpackers paid $3 an hour on NSW blueberry farms

 Australian Workers' Union secretary Daniel Walton says "outrageous exploitation" is occurring on farms all over Australia.
SBS

Report exposes farm labour exploitation

 A shocking new report has uncovered exploitation on blueberry farms on the NSW north coast with some workers paid as little as $3 an hour.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021

 SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country..
WorldNews

WA border reopening at risk after NSW case

 Western Australia could delay reopening its borders to NSW and Victoria after a Sydney hotel quarantine worker was infected with COVID-19.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW bringing virus-free streak to an end

 NSW's virus-free streak has come to an end after a quarantine worker tested positive to Covid-19 after working across two Sydney hotels, one of which housed..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Owners of cinema hall face crisis amid COVID pandemic [Video]

Owners of cinema hall face crisis amid COVID pandemic

Owners of cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in terms of huge losses. Owners found it difficult to cope up with the government SOPs. Cinema halls opened in Uttar Pradesh on October 15 with 50% capacity. Very few people can be seen at the cinema halls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11 [Video]

More Americans Died From COVID-19 Yesterday Than On 9/11

On Wednesday, the US recorded 3,157 coronavirus deaths. The stark number marks a new single-day record for deaths related to Covid-19. More Americans died from COVID-19 on Wednesday than the number of people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. There have been more than 273,000 reported COVID-19 deaths in the US and over 14.5 million confirmed cases. CDC officials warned that the coming months will be the "most difficult in the public health history" of the country.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands gather at engagement of ex-BJP minister's granddaughter [Video]

Thousands gather at engagement of ex-BJP minister's granddaughter

On one hand where the country continues its fight against COVID-19, people in wedding season seems to be undoing all the hard work so far. In a shocking video, thousands of people were seen crowding..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
COVID-19 Disproportionately Hurts Women [Video]

COVID-19 Disproportionately Hurts Women

The COVID-19 pandemic has set gender equality back years, reports CNN. Women around the world are taking on the "lion's share" of extra domestic chores. Everyone has taken on extra work throughout..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Need for construction workers still high amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Need for construction workers still high amid COVID-19 pandemic

Construction work must continue, despite COVID-19, and, according to one Kansas City metro union, the virus shouldn't discourage people from applying for jobs in the industry.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

The Spread Of COVID-19 And Attending Football Matches In England – Analysis

The Spread Of COVID-19 And Attending Football Matches In England – Analysis The rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus meant that by mid-March 2020, the UK government had stopped outdoor sports from being played in England. Since then,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The Verge

Los Angeles Issues New Stay-at-Home Order as Covid Cases Rage – But Not Much Actually Changed

Los Angeles Issues New Stay-at-Home Order as Covid Cases Rage – But Not Much Actually Changed Citing the rising threat of “a devastating tipping point” in the spread of COVID-19, the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday announced a new stay-at-home order,...
The Wrap

Should prisoners be first, or last in line for COVID vaccine?

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Dec 3, 2020 / 05:00 pm (CNA).- As public officials debate whether prison populations should be among the first or last to receive a...
CNA Also reported by •Mid-Day