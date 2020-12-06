Global  
 

Authorities probe how overseas travellers avoided quarantine in Sydney before flight to Melbourne

SBS Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Health Minister Greg Hunt has asked the Border Force commissioner to investigate how two overseas travellers avoided quarantine upon arriving in Sydney.
