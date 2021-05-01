McGrath wins race against Stoker for top spot on Qld LNP Senate ticket
James McGrath has triumphed over Amanda Stoker for the top spot on the Queensland LNP Senate ticket in a hard-fought battle of party factions.Full Article
The relegation is unlikely to lead to Senator Stoker's exit from parliament, however, as the coalition has won at least three..