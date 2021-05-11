Boy killed as industrial bin emptied into garbage truck in Port Lincoln
Published
Police say the 13-year-old boy was with two others when the bin was emptied in the early hours of Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Police say the 13-year-old boy was with two others when the bin was emptied in the early hours of Tuesday.Full Article
A 13-year-old boy has been killed in a horrific dumpster truck accident in Port Lincoln, South Australia.Police say three boys,..
A South Australian teenager has died after being seriously injured when an industrial bin he was sleeping in was emptied.