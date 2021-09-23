Harry, Meghan visit New York City sites, including 9/11 memorial
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in New York for an event to call for vaccine equity, also visited the September 11 memorial plaza and museum.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in New York for an event to call for vaccine equity, also visited the September 11 memorial plaza and museum.Full Article
The Duchess of Sussex said it was "wonderful" to be back in New York as she and the Duke of Sussex visited a 9/11 memorial in their..
LOWER MANHATTAN --- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting One World Observatory with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de..
The royal couple begins their trip Thursday at the observatory at One World Trade Center.