Around the world in 260 hours: Teenage pilot sets solo record
Despite the pandemic, Anglo-Belgian 19-year-old flew 155 days over five continents. She now hopes to be an astronaut and an inspiration to other girls.Full Article
Zara Rutherford endured extreme conditions during a trip that took two months longer than planned.
Watch the moment Zara Rutherford became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.