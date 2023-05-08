Richard Dreyfuss slams new Oscars diversity standards
Published
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss has blasted the decision to implement new diversity standards at the Oscars from next year.Full Article
Published
Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss has blasted the decision to implement new diversity standards at the Oscars from next year.Full Article
Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss is outraged by the Oscars’ new diversity and inclusion requirements. Speaking with..
Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss issued some criticism for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new diversity and..
Richard Dreyfuss is receiving backlash on social media over his comments about the new diversity rules to be eligible for the Best..