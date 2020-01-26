Global  

Wayne Taylor Racing's No. 10 Cadillac DPi driven to victory in 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona

MotorAuthority Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Wayne Taylor Racing's No. 10 Cadillac DPi driven to victory in 2020 Rolex 24 at DaytonaThe past weekend saw the 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a race that serves as the opening round of the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and the defending team Wayne Taylor Racing running the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R in the premier DPi class was successful yet again in the Daytona International Speedway classic...
Recent related news from verified sources

Daytona 24 Hours: WTR Cadillac takes lead during hour-six pitstops

The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac squad led the Daytona 24 Hours as the 2020 IMSA SportsCar Championship opener hit one-quarter distance
Autosport

Kobayashi leads Wayne Taylor team to repeat Daytona win

Japan's Kamui Kobayashi pulled away in the closing hours to give Wayne Taylor Racing to their second consecutive 24 Hours of Daytona victory in a Cadillac DPI...
Japan Today

