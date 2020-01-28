Global  

Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanes

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Cadillac Super Cruise will soon be able to change lanesIf driving hands-free is the future of luxury then Cadillac's currently leading the way and is about add even more functionality to its system. On Tuesday General Motors' luxury division announced its Super Cruise driver-assist system–a Level 2 system–being upgraded with automatic lane change abilities. The upgraded Super Cruise system...
The new Cadillacs are getting automatic lane-changing, thanks to updated Super Cruise

The new Cadillacs are getting automatic lane-changing, thanks to updated Super CruiseSuper Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance system from General Motors, is getting a major upgrade. An enhanced version of the advanced driver assistance...
Cadillac enhances Super Cruise, adds lane change on demand

The updated system requires GM's new electronic vehicle architecture.
Ars Technica

