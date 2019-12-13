Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari"

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Asked to identify the stars of the Oscar-nominated film "Ford v. Ferrari," you’d likely respond with the names Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Indeed, they were the A-list movie stars who played the two leading roles, Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively. But when it comes to the “reel stars” of the movie, at least from an... Asked to identify the stars of the Oscar-nominated film "Ford v. Ferrari," you’d likely respond with the names Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Indeed, they were the A-list movie stars who played the two leading roles, Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively. But when it comes to the “reel stars” of the movie, at least from an... 👓 View full article

