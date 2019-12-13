Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari"

Monday, 10 February 2020 () Asked to identify the stars of the Oscar-nominated film "Ford v. Ferrari," you’d likely respond with the names Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Indeed, they were the A-list movie stars who played the two leading roles, Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively. But when it comes to the “reel stars” of the movie, at least from an...
7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode. As more and more networks compete for a-list stars, the price of getting those actors to stay put is increasingly rising. Rather than high salaries..
REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..