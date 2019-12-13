Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Automotive News > Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari"

Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari"

MotorAuthority Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Meet the reel stars of Ford v. FerrariAsked to identify the stars of the Oscar-nominated film "Ford v. Ferrari," you’d likely respond with the names Christian Bale and Matt Damon. Indeed, they were the A-list movie stars who played the two leading roles, Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, respectively. But when it comes to the “reel stars” of the movie, at least from an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode [Video]7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode

7 TV Stars Currently Making $1 Million per Episode. As more and more networks compete for a-list stars, the price of getting those actors to stay put is increasingly rising. Rather than high salaries..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors' [Video]REELZ Gives An Inside Look At The Making Of 'Star Wars' In 'Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors'

REELZ is giving fans an inside look at the making of Star Wars in Star Wars: Behind Closed Doors, set to air on Sunday, December 15th at 8 ET / PT. The special, hosted by Natalie Morales, will include..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet the man behind the "Ford v. Ferrari" movie cars

Meet the man behind the Ford v. Ferrari movie cars"Ford v. Ferrari" lit up movie screens around the world with raving motorsports fans and the uninitiated alike loving the action-packed racing scenes and the...
MotorAuthority

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TigerRo64113674

Tiger Rose Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari" https://t.co/4wXtrNM1fQ https://t.co/SpVHI4Yoqz 2 hours ago

HomedsnShri

Shri Echevarria truestreetcar ideas Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari" https://t.co/UkeoAEISts by https://t.co/piWPcokkr0 https://t.co/P3sl9uWQ8y 2 hours ago

RealTunerMedia

RealTunerMedia Meet the reel stars of “Ford v. Ferrari” https://t.co/ygnsotZKuM https://t.co/EPGZfDAgb7 2 hours ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari" https://t.co/pHN4FiDF7M https://t.co/uRk18cXuYb 2 hours ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy Meet the reel stars of “Ford v. Ferrari”: Asked to identify the stars of the Oscar… https://t.co/ISsYTovf9S 2 hours ago

Car_Guy_CO

Car Guy Meet the reel stars of “Ford v. Ferrari” https://t.co/RcQIwhV2pT 2 hours ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Meet the reel stars of "Ford v. Ferrari" https://t.co/SCyb5TkBV1 https://t.co/48eOoCZpX6 2 hours ago

AutoRepairTechs

AutoRepairTech 👨‍🔧👩‍🔧🧰 Meet the reel stars of ‘Ford v Ferrari’ https://t.co/0Oimw7kOXG https://t.co/r1J9I6E185 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.