Empty roads set stage for new Cannonball Run cross-country record of 26 hours, 38 minutes

MotorAuthority Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Empty roads set stage for new Cannonball Run cross-country record of 26 hours, 38 minutesThere's a new cross-country speed champion. On Sunday, a white 2019 Audi A8 broke the Cannonball Run cross-country record with a journey from New York to Los Angeles in 26 hours and 38 minutes, Motor Authority confirmed. A source with firsthand knowledge of the record-breaking run said the Audi was driven by Chris Allen. Allen didn't immediately...
