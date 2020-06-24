Jessi Combs named fastest woman on Earth by Guinness World Records Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The speeds achieved by daredevil and all-around bad-ass Jessi Combs leading up to the accident that took her life on August 27, 2019, has been accepted as a new world record by the officials at Guinness World Records. Combs' record is for the fastest speed on land achieved by a woman, and the official number is 522.783 mph (841.338 kph). It's the...


