Jessi Combs named fastest woman on Earth by Guinness World Records

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Jessi Combs named fastest woman on Earth by Guinness World RecordsThe speeds achieved by daredevil and all-around bad-ass Jessi Combs leading up to the accident that took her life on August 27, 2019, has been accepted as a new world record by the officials at Guinness World Records. Combs' record is for the fastest speed on land achieved by a woman, and the official number is 522.783 mph (841.338 kph). It's the...
