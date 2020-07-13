Global  
 

Jeep Wrangler V-8, Tesla Model Y price cut, 2021 Ford Bronco: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Jeep Wrangler V-8, Tesla Model Y price cut, 2021 Ford Bronco: Today's Car NewsJeep's attempted to crash Ford's Bronco reveal by unveiling a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-liter V-8. It's still a concept, but Jeep has hinted that Wrangler fans clamoring for a factory V-8 may soon get their wish. The Tesla Model Y only started deliveries a few months ago but prices for the battery-electric SUV have already been reduced. The...
Ford Bronco to be revealed Monday night, cling to nostalgia of past models

Ford Bronco to be revealed Monday night, cling to nostalgia of past models

 The first new generation of the Bronco since 1996 will be revealed Monday evening during commercials on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic.

