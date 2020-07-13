Jeep Wrangler V-8, Tesla Model Y price cut, 2021 Ford Bronco: Today's Car News
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Jeep's attempted to crash Ford's Bronco reveal by unveiling a Wrangler powered by a 6.4-liter V-8. It's still a concept, but Jeep has hinted that Wrangler fans clamoring for a factory V-8 may soon get their wish. The Tesla Model Y only started deliveries a few months ago but prices for the battery-electric SUV have already been reduced. The...
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They catch up on the Tesla Model Y, as well as the..
