Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skoda targets business drivers with new Scala SE Technology

Autocar Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
New mid-range variant adds more technology and equipment to appeal to fleet customers

Skoda has added its popular SE Technology trim level to the Scala hatchback, fine-tuning the car in response to increased fleet demand.

Sitting in the middle of five specifications, spanning from S to recently revealed Monte Carlo, SE Technology adds more technology and equipment desired by business drivers.

Over the Scala S, the SE Technology gains an Amundsen infotainment system with a 9.2in touchscreen, Care and Connect, SmartLink+, Infotainment Online and front and rear parking sensors as standard.

Skoda says this additional equipment, if it were specced separately, would cost £2100, making the SE Technology variant, which costs just £400 more than the SE, “exceptional value for money”.

The Scala SE Technology will launch with just one powertrain, a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but further units will be added later this year.

The 1.5-litre engine produces 148bhp, delivered to the front wheels by either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed clutch-automatic (DSG).

Over the SE, this latest Scala also gains 16in Alaris alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds inside and a silver decorative insert on the dashboard.

Available to order from 24 August, the Scala SE Technology is priced at £20,825 with the manual gearbox. The DSG variant will cost £22,095.

The Scala was the focus for the recently revealed 2020 Skoda Student Car project, in which the Czech brand’s vocational students designed and produced a one-off roadster edition based on the 1100 OHC sports prototype of 1957.

*READ MORE*

*New Skoda Scala and Kamiq Monte Carlo editions revealed *

*New Skoda Slavia student car is one-off Scala roadster *

*Skoda updates Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb with new tech*
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung to introduce "five new power devices" at its August 5 event [Video]

Samsung to introduce "five new power devices" at its August 5 event

Samsung will introduce "five new power devices" at its upcoming online Unpacked event, revealed TM Roh, who is the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. The event..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
New technology to prevent wrong-way drivers [Video]

New technology to prevent wrong-way drivers

New technology is being developed to prevent wrong-way driver. One county in California has added reflectors onto roadways. It's a way to let drivers know that if they see red, they're going the wrong..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published
New tech used in some restaurants [Video]

New tech used in some restaurants

Whether you're watching what you're eating or not, the chances are you may have ordered some food from a restaurant at some point during the pandemic. Some restaurants are now using QR codes to avoid..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this