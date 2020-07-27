Skoda targets business drivers with new Scala SE Technology Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

New mid-range variant adds more technology and equipment to appeal to fleet customers



Skoda has added its popular SE Technology trim level to the Scala hatchback, fine-tuning the car in response to increased fleet demand.



Sitting in the middle of five specifications, spanning from S to recently revealed Monte Carlo, SE Technology adds more technology and equipment desired by business drivers.



Over the Scala S, the SE Technology gains an Amundsen infotainment system with a 9.2in touchscreen, Care and Connect, SmartLink+, Infotainment Online and front and rear parking sensors as standard.



Skoda says this additional equipment, if it were specced separately, would cost £2100, making the SE Technology variant, which costs just £400 more than the SE, “exceptional value for money”.



The Scala SE Technology will launch with just one powertrain, a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but further units will be added later this year.



The 1.5-litre engine produces 148bhp, delivered to the front wheels by either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed clutch-automatic (DSG).



Over the SE, this latest Scala also gains 16in Alaris alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds inside and a silver decorative insert on the dashboard.



Available to order from 24 August, the Scala SE Technology is priced at £20,825 with the manual gearbox. The DSG variant will cost £22,095.



The Scala was the focus for the recently revealed 2020 Skoda Student Car project, in which the Czech brand’s vocational students designed and produced a one-off roadster edition based on the 1100 OHC sports prototype of 1957.



