Cadillac Lyriq: Electric SUV teased ahead of Aug. 6 debut
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Cadillac's highly anticipated battery-electric crossover SUV previewed in concept form last year will be called the Lyriq, and we'll see it unveiled on August 6. The debut was originally pegged for April but the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic delayed things. Despite the delay, the Lyriq remains on track to enter production in 2022. To build...
Mazda will be bringing its first all-electric vehicle to market soon in the form of the MX-30 SUV, which made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo auto show. The subcompact-sized crossover has a sharp exterior..