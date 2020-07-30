Global  
 

Cadillac Lyriq: Electric SUV teased ahead of Aug. 6 debut

MotorAuthority Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Cadillac Lyriq: Electric SUV teased ahead of Aug. 6 debutCadillac's highly anticipated battery-electric crossover SUV previewed in concept form last year will be called the Lyriq, and we'll see it unveiled on August 6. The debut was originally pegged for April but the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic delayed things. Despite the delay, the Lyriq remains on track to enter production in 2022. To build...
