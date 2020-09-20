Global  
 

Google Details the Android Auto Prerequisites for Android 11 Users

autoevolution Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Google Details the Android Auto Prerequisites for Android 11 UsersGoogle rolled out Android 11 to the first devices earlier this month and one of the highlights is support for Android Auto wireless on all smartphones. In other words, you no longer need a Google or Samsung phone for this feature, as pretty much every device running Android 11 can support the wireless connection. But because lots of people seem to encounter issues with Android Auto wireless these days, Google ha...
