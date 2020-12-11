Global  
 

Google Resumes Rollout of Highly Anticipated Google Maps Dark Theme Update

autoevolution Friday, 11 December 2020
Google Resumes Rollout of Highly Anticipated Google Maps Dark Theme UpdateGoogle originally announced the new dark mode in Google Maps a long time ago, but here we are in December 2020 with this update still nowhere to be seen, with most people forced to stick with the light theme. On the other hand, a handful ...
