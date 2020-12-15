Promoted | The Skoda Kamiq: perfect for urban adventures Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Compact, but with SUV practicality: the Skoda Kamiq is ideal for urban adventures



Compact, spacious and feature-packed in equal measure, Skoda’s stylish new compact city-friendly SUV is perfect for rediscovering your town, your way



Meet Sarah. Like any busy working mum, she spends her days juggling family life with deadlines and meetings. That’s why Sarah always makes time to escape the treadmill whenever she can – her new hobby of kayaking letting her enjoy the peace of the water and the chance to explore her town from a fresh new perspective.



In the language of the Inuit people, Kamiq means ‘something that fits perfectly’, and that makes it a perfect fit for the new Skoda Kamiq – a compact SUV designed to be the perfectly sized small but practical partner for busy, adventurous urban lives.



With city-friendly dimensions that help you scythe through narrow streets, a roomy and versatile interior that boasts from 400 litres to 1395 litres of luggage space, and advanced tech and practical features that put you in control, it’s ideal for helping busy urbanites – like Sarah – take control to rediscover the joys of city life.



*Style that turns heads*



With a design that’s subtly reserved yet strikingly bold, the Skoda Kamiq blends simplicity with sharp edges to offer a compact SUV with serious attitude. At the front, the split-headlight design blends LED daytime running lights that double as ‘dynamic flow’ indicators with LED headlights that cut powerfully through the dark.



A wide grille and front splitter highlight the Kamiq’s sporty character, while SUV touches – such as the standard-fit roof bars, or the optional ‘Rough Road’ pack with extra underbody protection – reinforce its rugged nature. On the rear, the Skoda nameplate and a fresh new take on Skoda’s iconic C-shape taillights – which also feature LED illumination and directional indicators – are the perfect finishing touch.



A choice of 14 paint colours and up to eight alloy wheel designs mean your Kamiq is yours to mould, while the range-topping Monte Carlo trim honours Skoda’s success in rallying with distinctive high-contrast black exterior features and red-on-black sports seats – delivering an even more sporty edge to your daily drive.



*The perfect urban fit*



As a small yet practical SUV, the Skoda Kamiq has wonderfully compact city-friendly dimensions. At 4241mm in length, it’s shorter than a Skoda Scala hatchback, while adding a commanding elevated driving position. It also boasts quick steering, with a turning circle tighter than most rivals – making it perfectly suited for navigating twisty streets and tight multi-storey car parks. This is an SUV with a real sense of agility.



The Kamiq’s compact dimensions and cat-like handling certainly don’t impede its everyday practicality, though. With 400 litres of luggage space – easily expandable to 1395 litres with the 60:40 split rear seats folded down – it’s perfect for a big family food shop, a day of sport or DIY, or a weekend getaway with family or friends.



An optional electric tailgate makes loading and unloading even easier, while the optional variable boot floor is a helpful design feature that eliminates the rear loading lip – making it simpler to slide heavy objects in and out.



A foldable front passenger seat lets you transport longer objects with ease, while 26 litres worth of cubbies dotted around the stylish interior offer an abundance of practical storage. The Kamiq is just as generous for passengers, thanks to a subtly long wheelbase which offers plenty of rear legroom.



Finally, an optional fold-away tow bar – with a maximum towing weight of 1250kg, depending on which engine is chosen – offers even more options for active living.



*Packed with ‘Simply Clever’ features*



The Skoda Kamiq is also crammed with lots of little ‘Simply Clever’ features and useful add-ons that make everyday life even easier.



There’s the umbrella – ingeniously concealed within the driver’s door, ready for those days when the weather doesn’t play ball. Then there are the door edge protectors – small, hidden strips of plastic that automatically fold out as a door is opened, covering the edges to prevent accidental scrapes and dinks.



Integrated into the backrests of the front seats are foldable tables (complete with drinks holders) – perfect for a quick snack, a bit of doodling or watching a tablet. In the boot you’ll find plenty of load netting that lets you separate and organise your luggage however you want. A detachable torch also comes as standard – always there, just in case you need it on dark winter mornings.



The ice-scraper (which also doubles as a tyre tread depth gauge) concealed on the inside of the fuel filler gap is another nice touch. Finally, the windscreen washer reservoir cap magically transforms into a funnel upon opening – meaning you’ll never have to waste another drop when refilling. The Kamiq really is a Simply Clever car.



*Technology that makes driving a joy*



A range of clever and intelligent in-car technology is also available for the Skoda Kamiq across its four-strong line-up of S, SE, SE L and Monte Carlo trims.



Skoda’s 10.25inch Virtual Cockpit, which comes as standard on SE L and Monte Carlo trims, is a colourful digital display that replaces the traditional analogue dials, letting you customise your perfect mix of navigation, music and calls alongside the road speed and rev counter. It’s the perfect partner for the large 9.2inch central infotainment screen (standard on SE L and Monte Carlo trims), which can be controlled through touch or voice control, and offers a wealth of smartphone connectivity options – including Bluetooth, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM.



Skoda Connect turns your Kamiq into a fully connected device, with Infotainment Online providing satellite navigation, traffic reports and calendar updates, while Proactive Services will contact your local Skoda dealership to arrange a service. Equally, the optional Skoda Sound System (SE, SE L and Monte Carlo trims only) lets you listen to your favourite music with ultimate audio clarity, thanks to its boot-located subwoofer and 10 speakers.



Other optional comfort and convenience features available across the Kamiq line-up include heated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, ambient LED lighting with three colours, and a panoramic sunroof – perfect for gazing past the tower blocks and skyscrapers of the city and into the dazzling lights of the night sky.



*Power to match the practicality*



Finally, the Skoda Kamiq has been designed to be the perfect driving partner – whether you’re conquering the city streets or escaping the urban grind – with an engaging driving character and a choice of engines that offer nippy punch, strong motorway acceleration and plenty of torque for heavy loads.



The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine’s 95PS and 175Nm of torque is ideal for city dwellers, while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol with 150PS and 250Nm of torque is perfect for those who need a bit more power. If you’re planning longer trips, the 1.6-litre diesel delivers great long-range economy.



On the move, the Kamiq offers a great blend of confident handling and comfortable ride, with Sport Chassis Control (standard on Monte Carlo models) lowering the suspension by 10mm for an even more engaging driving experience. The optional DSG automatic seven-speed gearbox adapts to your driving style, while taking road conditions into account, letting you focus on the journey ahead.



The Skoda Kamiq also comes with lots of driving aids that take the stress out of driving and help keep you and your passengers safer, too. Adaptive cruise control and light and rain sensors lend a helping hand, while Lane Assist keeps you on the straight and narrow and Front Assist helps prevents low-speed front-end shunts.



Blind Spot Detection is available with Rear Traffic Alert – a system that can apply the brakes when you’re reversing if it detects an imminent collision. High Beam Control automatically switches from high to low beam and back again when another car is approaching, while Park Assist will identify a suitable space in a row of parallel or perpendicularly parked vehicles and guide you safely in – all at the push of a button.



