Kanye West’s Christmas Present for Kim Kardashian Included Five 2021 Maybachs

Kanye West’s Christmas Present for Kim Kardashian Included Five 2021 Maybachs

autoevolution

Published

Why buy just one when you could get them in bulk? Kanye West, reported billionaire, fashion mogul, rapper and producer, and self-titled universal genius, knows a good thing when he sees it. So he makes sure he gets at least five of them, just in case. Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian are reportedly headed for divorce. Because some context is needed to fully appreciate

Full Article