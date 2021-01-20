Alright, so right from the off, we, the kid next door, the supermarket cashier, and pretty much everyone else can already tell you one thing: it's not the Lexus GX. Surely the luxury SUV can't hold its own off the road, can it? Well, the answer is yes and no. As it turns out, the GX is actually pretty decked with off-road-worthy technology, and that's because it is essentially aFull Article
Which Toyota SUV Is the Best Off-Road? FJ Cruiser vs 4Runner TRD vs Lexus GX
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Winners and losers in the 2020 UK car market
Autocar
Our end-of-year report reveals which car makers did well in the UK and which could improve
The final total of new car..
You might like
More coverage
Top 10 best hybrid hatchbacks 2020
Autocar
Not quite sold on electric power yet? These hybrids might convince you that going green needn't be a chore
These days..