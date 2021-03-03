A new tragic record has been set on U.S. roads, with the deadliest transportation-related accident in more than a decade. An SUV carrying 25 people was T-boned by a semi hauling two empty trailers on in Imperial County, in California, on the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday morning. The SUV, a Ford Expedition, was carrying 25 people in total, including the dr...Full Article
Ford Expedition Carrying 25 People Involved in T-Bone Crash With Semi
