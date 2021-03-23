Samsung started the rollout of Android 11 for its lineup of devices in late 2020, and since then, its users have been struggling with various bugs hitting Android Auto, one of which is still around these days. It’s a problem that causes the wireless mode to disconnect all of a sudden in the car, with plenty of users complaining of the same behavior on Google’s forums. It all happens on variou...Full Article
One More Android Auto Glitch Caused by Android 11 Could Finally Get a Fix
autoevolution
