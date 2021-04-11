The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral Car Will Be the Land Rover He Helped Design

On Friday, long-serving Consort to Her Majesty the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle, two months shy of his 100th birthday. On April 17, he will be laid to rest after a small ceremony at the private chapel on the Castle grounds. Buckingham Palace has announced that, due to the ongoing health crisis and still standing restrictions, the funeral procession will not be open to the public in any shape or form. Fa...