Prince Philip’s final ride will be in a hybrid-electric Land Rover

Prince Philip, who died aged 99 last week, is set to have an environmentally influenced funeral, which will feature a hybrid-electric Land Rover. According to British press, the Duke of Edinburgh will be carried to the ceremony in a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus. What makes the vehicle even more special is that it was concepted and commissioned by Prince Philip himself back in 2005, following a 45-minute conversation with Jaguar Land Rover. The concept for the Defender 130 Gun Bus was developed by Prince Philip back in 2005. Army engineers are reportedly already working to convert the vehicle for…



