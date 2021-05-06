The funky Renault Megane eVision concept car from last fall is currently out testing in production guise, and Renault on Thursday confirmed the vehicle as the Megane E-Tech Electric. It will go on sale in markets where Renault operates starting in 2022, and bring with it a new logo for the French brand. The teaser shot below shows the rear of the...Full Article
2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric spy shots: Nissan Ariya's French cousin due in 2022
