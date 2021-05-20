Here’s How President Biden Came to Drive the Ford F-150 Lightning at the Track

One day before the rest of the world got to see the production version of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford’s first-ever electric pickup truck, President Joe Biden got the full experience. He was given a complete tour with explanations, and got to drive it at the Ford test track. This happened during an official visit at the Dearborn, Michigan plant.

