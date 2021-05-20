One day before the rest of the world got to see the production version of the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford’s first-ever electric pickup truck, President Joe Biden got the full experience. He was given a complete tour with explanations, and got to drive it at the Ford test track. This happened during an official visit at the Dearborn, Michigan plant.Full Article
Here’s How President Biden Came to Drive the Ford F-150 Lightning at the Track
autoevolution
