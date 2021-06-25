This Lamborghini Huracan EVO Is Bologna’s Airport New Exclusive Follow-Me Car

“Only in Italy” is a popular saying for good reason. After all, where else could you get the chance to admire a Lamborghini Huracán EVO performing airport duty? Granted, this isn’t just any airport, but the Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, and we all know that Bologna is one of the most famous regions in the world. It was in 2013 when a historical partnership was launched - ... (continue reading...)