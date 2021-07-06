NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Smashes Speed Record on Mars for Its Ninth Flight

NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Smashes Speed Record on Mars for Its Ninth Flight

autoevolution

Published

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter wrote history when it spun its little blades on for the first time on Mars on April 19th. Since then, the rotorcraft has been through a lot. From demonstrating each time that it can fly further and faster in the thin atmosphere of the Red Planet to being assigned an aerial scouting job and even powering through a mid-flight anomaly. For its ninth flight, which occurred on July 5th, Ingenuity took things t... (continue reading...)

Full Article