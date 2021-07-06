NASA's Ingenuity helicopter wrote history when it spun its little blades on for the first time on Mars on April 19th. Since then, the rotorcraft has been through a lot. From demonstrating each time that it can fly further and faster in the thin atmosphere of the Red Planet to being assigned an aerial scouting job and even powering through a mid-flight anomaly. For its ninth flight, which occurred on July 5th, Ingenuity took things t... (continue reading...)Full Article
NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Smashes Speed Record on Mars for Its Ninth Flight
