It was less than a year ago that Audi announced its intention to enter the 2022 Dakar Rally with a bespoke SUV powered by electric motors, and on Friday we got our first look at the brand with the four rings' contender. Called the RS Q E-Tron, the wild off-roader has been designed as a rally raid-style vehicle, much like Prodrive's BRX Hunter...Full Article
Audi RS Q E-Tron super SUV gets ready to rock at 2022 Dakar Rally
