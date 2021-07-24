SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Selected to Launch NASA Probe to Jupiter's Icy Moon

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Selected to Launch NASA Probe to Jupiter's Icy Moon

autoevolution

Published

NASA predicts that beneath Jupiter's icy moon Europa lies a salty ocean with more water than all of Earth's oceans combined. To see whether the moon could harbor conditions suitable for life, the agency is preparing to send a spacecraft on an interplanetary mission. The ride for that mission? A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. NASA announced that its $4.25 billion Europa Clipper spacecraft will be launched from a SpaceX Falcon Heavy ... (continue reading...)

Full Article