While wildfires make headlines across the U.S. and Canada every summer, this year is different. A total of 88 large fires are active in the U.S., taking over 800,000 acres more than last year. The wildfire smoke spread from western North America all the way to the northeast and Canada. It got so bad that NASA's satellites captured images of the smoke drifting eastward from space.
Wildfire Smoke Across the U.S. Is So Bad That You Can See It From Space
