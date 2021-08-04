People call it the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, U.S. Infrastructure Bill, and a lot more, but its real name is H.R. 3684 - Invest in America Act. This bill proposes significant investments in multiple aspects of the American infrastructure. Still, it also wants to make “Safe Streets for All,” as the White House calls its traffic safety program. Among the measures to be adopted are advanced drunk driving prevention technology and one to prevent kids from bei... (continue reading...)Full Article
Drunk Driving Prevention Tech Will Arrive Thanks to U.S. Infrastructure Bill
